Newark cop lying next to pool of blood after being gunned down by madman: Video

Disturbing new video footage shows a Newark police officer lying in the street next to a pool of blood after being shot by a gunman they were trying to arrest.

The video obtained by The Post shows the bloodied officer lying on the ground writhing in pain next to a pool of blood after the shooting Tuesday.

Two civilians and three other officers rush toward the injured cop before an additional three shots are fired, prompting the officers to draw their guns and continue the search for the gunman.

Someone can be heard in the recording saying, “He’s shot. Oh my God.”

One of the civilians trying to assist the cop can be seen on the phone, while the other appears to rummage through the trunk of their car for something to help stop the officer’s bleeding.

The civilian can then be seen holding a cloth or towel against the injured’ officer’s neck.

The video shows a bloodied officer lying on the ground writhing in pain.

As the additional gunshots are fired off and the officers disperse, someone can be heard saying, “He’s on the roof” and “Get out! Get him out!”

Officers arrived in the area of the shooting around 2 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about a man wanted for a separate shooting that occurred last week.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said the two officers were shot at close range from a parking lot behind an apartment building in a residential area, not from a roof or window as previously thought.

Two civilians rushed to help the injured officer. Three other officers rushed toward the cop before more shots were fired. The other officers drew their guns and searched for the gunman when three additional gunshots were heard.



One officer was shot in the leg while the other was shot in the shoulder and suffered a graze wound to his neck, according to law enforcement officials. Both are in stable condition at the University Hospital in Newark.

Another video obtained by The Post shows one of the injured officers being carried off.

The battered cop, with officers lifting him up under each arm, is quickly escorted to the safety of a cop car. The officers providing the assistance can be seen scanning the surrounding area, alert in case the gunman reappeared.

Officers have not yet captured the suspect, but are conducting door-to-door visits in the apartment he fled into.

On Twitter, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy condemned the violence and wished the injured officers a speedy recovery.

One officer held a cloth on the cop’s injury to help stop the bleeding. Two officers helped carried the injured cop to safety. The officers brought the injured policeman to one of the cruisers on site.

“I am aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark. I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe,” Murphy said.