New Yorkers try their luck at tempting $1.9 billion jackpot

They have a dollar and two billion dreams.

New Yorkers who weren’t running the New York City Marathon spent their Sunday scrambling to buy lottery tickets after the Powerball reached a record-smashing $1.9 billion jackpot.

Powerball announced the winning digits were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and 20 on Saturday night, but apparently no ticket matched all six numbers. One lucky Kentuckian won $2 million, and 16 people throughout the country won $1 million.

“It’s crazy!” Brooklynite Richard LaTorre, 63, told The Post.

“I do play Powerball but if I won it would change other people’s life more than mine,” he said. “Your health is your wealth and that’s what I concentrate on.”

A person receives a lottery ticket for Powerball’s 1.6 billion. REUTERS

Ticketholders had only a 1 in 292 million chance of winning the jackpot Saturday, and the prize has a cash value of a whopping $929.1 million.

Nobody has won since Aug. 3, which is tantalizing for Peter Montella, 65, of East Northport.

“I don’t normally play Powerball but I’m tempted,” he admitted.

Saturday’s jackpot is now $300 million more REUTERS

“It is now a ridiculous amount of money. I don’t need two billion dollars and I’ll never win — but I think my wife will play.”

Cindy Abrams of Brooklyn saw the new $1.9 jackpot and thought: “I gotta play!”

“I’d feel bad seeing someone else win. Eventually someone is winning that 2 Billion. Who knows? Maybe IT will be me,” the 38-year-old said.