New Yorkers try their luck at tempting $1.9 billion jackpot

They have a dollar and two billion dreams.
New Yorkers who weren’t running the New York City Marathon spent their Sunday scrambling to buy lottery tickets after the Powerball reached a record-smashing $1.9 billion jackpot.
Powerball announced the winning digits were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and 20 on Saturday night, but apparently no ticket matched all six numbers. One lucky Kentuckian won $2 million, and 16 people throughout the country won $1 million.
“It’s crazy!” Brooklynite Richard LaTorre, 63, told The Post.
“I do play Powerball but if I won it would change other people’s life more than mine,” he said. “Your health is your wealth and that’s what I concentrate on.”
Ticketholders had only a 1 in 292 million chance of winning the jackpot Saturday, and the prize has a cash value of a whopping $929.1 million.
Nobody has won since Aug. 3, which is tantalizing for Peter Montella, 65, of East Northport.
“I don’t normally play Powerball but I’m tempted,” he admitted.
“It is now a ridiculous amount of money. I don’t need two billion dollars and I’ll never win — but I think my wife will play.”
Cindy Abrams of Brooklyn saw the new $1.9 jackpot and thought: “I gotta play!”
“I’d feel bad seeing someone else win. Eventually someone is winning that 2 Billion. Who knows? Maybe IT will be me,” the 38-year-old said.