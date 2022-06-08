New Yorkers love Mayor Eric Adams’ ‘swagger,’ poll shows

The majority of New Yorkers may not think Eric Adams is doing a stellar job as mayor — but they still like his “swagger,” a new survey has found.

A Spectrum News NY1/Siena College poll has revealed that 53% of respondents approve of Adams’ style of leadership — which the ex-cop himself has described as “swagger” — compared to 37% who do not.

The result was a rare bright spot in an otherwise bleak outlook reflecting New Yorkers’ growing fears for their personal safety, concerns about crime and homelessness and a general pessimism about the future.

Only 29% of those who took part in the poll rated Adams’ overall job performance as good or excellent, while 64% said he is doing fairly or poorly since taking office in January.

“If New Yorkers had a honeymoon with Mayor Adams, it was brief and it’s clearly over,” said Dr. Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute.

But a majority of the people still seem to appreciate Adams’ approach to being a leader.

“When a mayor has swagger, the city has swagger,” the ever smartly dressed mayor said at the start of his term.

In other good news for the former NYPD captain-turned-politician, most New Yorkers think he is an improvement on his unpopular predecessor, Bill de Blasio.

According to the poll results, a combined 72% of respondents said Adams is doing better than or as well as de Blasio.

But other survey responses suggested that Adams has got his work cut out for him, considering that 56% of people said the Big Apple is headed in the wrong direction, and 7 out of 10 New Yorkers said they felt less safe since the start of the pandemic.

Adams also got dinged in the poll for his efforts aimed at tackling rising crime rates and rampant homelessness, which were rated as “poor” by 45% and 49% of the respondents, respectively.

During a press conference Tuesday, Adams sought to downplay the lackluster stats and argued that New Yorkers were still in his corner.

“My understanding, correct me if I’m wrong, there was an excellent, an A, there was a good, B, there was a C, fair,” he said. “Now, Mommy always told me to try to get an A, but she never told me I failed with a C. I think New Yorkers are looking, they’re saying, ‘We’re going to give Eric a shot. We believe he’s fair.’”

He added: “I think that, you know, listen, a C is not an A. But a C is not an F. New Yorkers are hard judges and graders, we all know that. And so for a New Yorker to give you a ‘fair,’ they’re saying, ‘We’re going to watch what you’re doing.’”