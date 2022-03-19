New Yorkers flooded with unsolicited book pushing religious change

It’s junk mail for Jesus.

A California man took his proselytizing to New York, flooding mailboxes with unsolicited copies of his 85-page self-published book.

The purple envelopes, which appeared in several Manhattan neighborhoods this month, contain “Changed” by Tom Cantor, detailing his path from a Jewish upbringing to embracing Jesus Christ.

Upper East Side resident Sarah Feinmark, who is Jewish, said the book made her feel “both irritated and uncomfortable.”

“When you get something delivered to your home, it feels like a line has been crossed,” she said. “Of course, we get junk mail all the time, but in this day and age, a time of rampant hate, it immediately felt like an act of anti-Semitism.”

Gramercy Park resident Suzanne Fenech-Pascocello got five copies and took them to her building’s recycling room, where she saw a stack of others.

Tom Cantor says he considers himself a Jew who believes in Jesus Christ and wrote the book when he was diagnosed with cancer over a decade ago. friendshipwithgod.org

“I think it was ridiculous,” she said.

Cantor, 71, told The Post he didn’t care if recipients tossed the tome.

“There’s going to be some that are going to embrace it and they’re going to say “I love this book, it speaks to my heart,’ ” he said. “I’m out for those people.”

Cantor said he considers himself a Jew who believes in Jesus Christ and that he wrote the book when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2010.

“I want them to find what I found,” he said. “I found the cure for spiritual cancer.”

Cantor would not say how many copies he distributed or how he targets the recipients. He’s mailed them to other cities in the last few years, including Detroit, St. Louis and Portland, Ore.

Cantor founded the Scantibodies Laboratory. Evelyn Cordon/NY Post

Cantor is the founder of Scantibodies Laboratory — a Santee, Calif. biotech company. His bio on the company website says “When Tom was 19, he had a life changing experience by discovering the great happiness and joy the Bible can bring. Because of that experience, he offers hope and security by reaching out to Jewish people.”

In 2009, Cantor won a $45 million award as part of a federal whistleblower lawsuit, filed in Brooklyn, against Quest Diagnostics and a subsidiary over allegations that some of their tests were unreliable and inaccurate.