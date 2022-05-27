New York State DMV issues first driver’s licenses with an ‘X’ for gender

The New York state Department of Motor Vehicles issued its first gender neutral driver’s licenses Friday that allow people to mark “X” rather than male or female under a new state law that officially takes effect June 24.

“Every person, regardless of their gender identity or expression, deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release.

State lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the Gender Recognition Act last year allowing the “X” option on driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and non-driver ID cards.

A Friday Tweet by the DMV highlighted the people receiving the first batch of X-marked IDs.

The new law will also remove the requirement that people post notification in newspapers about court petitions to change their names.

Advocates say that part of the new law will allow them to avoid discrimination and harassment by keeping personal details like their previous names, birthplace, address out of the public eye.

“It’s a really great gift to the community for Pride [month],” state Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan), who sponsored the bill along with Assembly Member Danny O’Donnell (D-Manhattan).

A potential solution for such issues could include more training for police and other public employees – or simply removing gender from driver’s licenses all together.

Other states like Pennsylvania and Oregon already allow an “X” option on driver’s licenses.

“It’s my sincere hope that, as we move ahead, other transgender and non-binary New Yorkers will be able to live their lives with the respect and dignity they deserve in every facet of their lives, aided by accurate state-issued identification,” Sander Saba, a non-binary person who filed a 2020 lawsuit on the matter, said in the press release.

Emilia Decaudin, a transgender activist and Democratic district leader in Queens, said she welcomes the new law while worrying about how “X” could make people vulnerable to discirmination because their ID would effectively mark them as trans or non-binary.

Driver’s licenses currently include sex, height, eye color, address, date of birth and a photo.

“It does it raise the question about why we need gender on gov IDs at all?” Decaudin said of the new law.