New York state COVID-19 cases cut in half in one week to 12,332

The number of new COVID-19 cases in New York has fallen by more than half in a week, the latest state numbers show.

There were 12,332 positive test results reported statewide Friday, down from 27,643 a week earlier, according to stats released Saturday by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The statewide positivity rate dropped to 5.73 percent Friday and was 7.3 percent when measured on a seven-day average. The seven-day average in New York City on Friday was 5.21 percent, the lowest in the state.

Hospitalizations dropped to 7,675 Friday with 1,183 COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units. A week ago, more than 10,000 people were hospitalized with the virus.

There were 125 coronavirus deaths Friday, including 54 among New York City residents.