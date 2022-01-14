The New York State Conservative Party on Friday launched an online petition calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove new Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg from office over his controversial push to downgrade or not prosecute many crimes.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has been under fire for his policy of not prosecuting many crimes. G.N.Miller/NYPost

“The Conservative Party is the party of common sense in New York, and common sense is needed more than ever in this case,” said Chairman Gerard Kassar.

“We have a renegade district attorney on our hands, and he must be removed from office. We urge New Yorkers to sign our petition to Gov. Hochul, because — guaranteed — people are going to die because of Mr. Bragg’s wild ideological policy decision.”

Bragg has been on the defensive after issuing a “Day One” Jan. 3 memo that instructed prosecutors to not seek bail or jail time for many criminals, to downgrade certain felonies to misdemeanors and to not prosecute people for resisting arrest unless it’s part of a larger, felony case.

During interviews over the past week, Bragg insisted his office would prosecute serious cases such as armed robbery but that homeless or mentally shoplifters should be diverted to treatment rather than prosecuted.

Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar called Alvin Bragg “a renegade district attorney.” New York State Conservative Part

The New York City Detectives’ Endowment Association also sent a letter to Hochul Wednesday urging her to appoint a special prosecutor to replace Bragg on specific cases if he refuses to prosecute. Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, the GOP nominee for mayor last year, also started an online petition seeking to oust Bragg.

Hochul has been muted regarding the swirl of controversy around Bragg, a fellow Democrat, who was elected Manhattan’s chief prosecutor by the borough voters.

“Gov. Hochul is focused on working with Mayor Adams and other elected officials on issues of public safety and protecting communities,” said Hochul spokesman Hazel Crampton-Hays.