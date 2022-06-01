New York spells out marketing, packaging rules for legal marijuana sellers

Seems like a product that sells itself given the pungent odors wafting along Big Apple streets of late but the state’s Cannabis Control Board approved new marketing and packaging rules Wednesday for soon-to-be sellers of legalized marijuana.

The rules allow TV ads but bar the targeting of minors with cartoon characters, celebrities or toy images — and bar promoting products with such commonplace vernacular as “stoner,” “chronic,” “weed” or “pot.”

Each package of marijuana, edibles or concentrates will have the universal state symbol of approval containing a yellow THC flower in a triangle, with 21+ symbol in a red circle atop the New York State logo. The state label confirms that the product is licensed and legitimate after undergoing lab testing.

Licensed Cannabis sellers also are prohibited from claiming any therapeutic or health benefits from smoking or ingesting weed and are forbidden from using words including “organic” and “craft.”

Quite the contrary, sellers will be required to have a number of health warning labels.

One warning that must be affixed to packaging; “KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS.”

New York’s Cannabis Control Board has released new marketing and packaging rules for legalized recreational marijuana. Helayne Seidman

Labeling will say that consumers must be 21 years and older and recommends that women who are pregnant or nursing should not consume cannabis.

Among the rotating warning labels that must be used: “Cannabis may cause impairment and may be habit forming” and that smoking or vapid could be hazardous to your health.

The rules also forbid promoting overconsumption or promoting discounts.

Labels also must include serving size, potency, ingredients, and usage and storage instructions

The label that every marijuana product package must have on it in New York. NYS Office of Cannabis Management

“Protecting public health, reducing harm and promoting sustainable industry practices

are key components of legalizing cannabis for adult-use and I look forward to

considering these regulations as we develop the industry,” said Cannabis Control

Board Chair Tremaine Wright.

“We are committed to building a New York cannabis industry that sets high standards for protecting children and keeping products safe and sustainable.”

There will be a 60-day public comment period before the rules become final.

All packaging must be green by including recyclable content.

Violations may result in suspension, cancelation and revocation of a license.

Sellers of cannabis will be able to plug their product on TV and radio and social media just like beer and liquor manufacturers do

TV ads for marijuana can’t target minors or use slang words like “stoner” or “weed.” Helayne Seidman

They can also be a sponsor of a charitable, sports, or similar event as long as it’s geared toward adults.

But billboards are prohibited from being located within 500 feet of schools, recreation centers, childcare centers, playgrounds, public parks or libraries.

State regulators expect to approve licenses to sell cannabis in the fall with sales available in neighborhood shops by year’s end.

The legislature and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo last spring approved legalizing the sale of cannabis for recreational use. Surrounding states including New Jersey and Massachusetts also made weed sales legal, forcing New York’s hand.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has ramped up the rollout of the program since she took office, which included issuing licenses to farmers to grow cannabis, launching a state public service ad campaign and announcing that residents convicted of marijuana offenses will get first dibs on retail licenses.