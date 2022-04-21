New York redistricting fight heads to state Court of Appeals

A state appellate court has ruled in favor of Republicans seeking to throw out what they call a gerrymandered congressional map that unfairly benefits Democrats.

The decision gives state lawmakers until the end of the month to redraw the lines.

“It’s a victory for our contention that the Legislature violated the [state] Constitution when it drew the lines for Congress,” John Faso, a former Republican congressman who is advising the plaintiffs in the case, said following the ruling Thursday evening by the appellate division of state Supreme Court.

But Democrats, who have supermajorities in the state Senate and Assembly, are planning to challenge the decision to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.

“We are pleased the Court upheld the legislature’s process and the right for the legislature to enact these maps,” Mike Murphy, a spokesman for state Senate Democrats said in a statement following the ruling. “The newly-drawn Senate and Assembly maps are now valid. We always knew this case would end at the Court of Appeals and look forward to being heard on our appeal to uphold the Congressional map as well.”

The appellate division did not throw out new maps for state Senate and Assembly, which Republicans have also accused Democrats of gerrymandering despite a 2014 amendment to the state Constitution that forbids the practice.

New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy accused Democrats of redrawing district maps in favor of retaining congressional seats. William Farrington

“It’s not just a gerrymander, we’re calling it a Hochulmander,” state Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy has said, blaming the politically motivated redrawing on Gov. Kathy Hochul and claiming she wanted to try to preserve the Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the US House of Representatives.

Democrats, who blocked an earlier court ruling ordering lawmakers to draw a new congressional map, have denied that they manipulated the maps for partisan benefit and are vowing to keep the maps approved by the state Legislature more than two months ago, though Faso said Thursday he remains hopeful that the Court of Appeals will nullify the new legislative lines.

The decision issued by the appellate division cites an expert who argued that a lack of Republican votes for the new maps, as well as their apparent advantages for Democratic candidates, demonstrated that the maps were illegally gerrymandered.

Gov. Kathy Hochul faces reelection this fall. James Messerschmidt

“The expert opinion and supporting analysis of Sean P. Trende, met petitioners’ burden of establishing that the 2022 congressional map was drawn to discourage competition and favor Democrats,” reads the 14-page ruling by the five-judge panel.

Democrats have defended the maps by noting that significant changes were necessary because the state congressional delegation is shrinking from 27 to 26 members following the 2020 Census.

Changing a state Senate map approved by the former Republican majority ten years ago also means Democratic changes are inevitable now that they control the chamber, Democrats say.

Former Rep. John Faso claims New York Democrats are violating the state constitution. AP Photo/Hans Pennink

The 2014 constitutional amendment set up an Independent Redistricting Commission that ultimately failed to agree on one set of new congressional and legislative maps, which allowed Democrats to submit and approve their own preferred lines.

If the Court of Appeals rules against them on the congressional or legislative lines, state lawmakers would have little time to approve new maps without upending campaigning. The state Board of Elections is scheduled to finalize the June primary ballot by a May 4 deadline.

The current congressional and legislation could survive the ongoing legal challenge, according to election law expert Jerry Goldfeder, who noted how courts have been deferential to the state Legislature in the past on such matters.

State Senate Democrats have vowed to reverse the state appellate court’s decision at the Court of Appeals. HANS PENNINK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

It’s hard to predict what a court is going to do,” Goldfeder said following the decision. “But I think the Court of Appeals is going to view with skepticism the appellate division’s reliance on the expert who admittedly did not take into account all the factors that are required by the state Constitution.”