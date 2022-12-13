New York man drops suit claiming ex fled state with his dog

A Manhattan man has dropped a lawsuit accusing his ex-fiancée of ditching New York with his dog after the pair called off the wedding, court papers show.

Keith Glanzman, 33, sued his ex, Jenna DeMasi, in July, claiming she moved out of their Hudson Square apartment — and took his female pup Frankie to her parents’ home in Riverside, Conn.

DeMasi barked back in her own court papers, accusing Glanzman of “trying to rewrite Frankie’s history,” claiming they adopted the boxer-beagle mix together and that DeMasi was the pooch’s primary caregiver.

He also claimed DeMasi, 32, refused to return an $11,500 engagement ring he gave her when he proposed July 3, 2021, the suit claimed.

But last week, Glanzman filed court papers stopping his case against DeMasi – who also signed off on the document. It was not clear what, if any, terms were reached in the case.

DeMasi returned the engagement ring to Glanzman, according to her affidavit from September.

DeMasi claims she and Glanzman adopted the boxer-beagle mix together.

Glanzman claimed DeMasi came to their Manhattan pad after their break up when he was out and took Frankie to Connecticut.

Lawyers on both sides didn’t immediately return requests for comment.