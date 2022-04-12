New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest in campaign finance scheme

Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned Tuesday evening after being arrested by federal authorities in connection to a campaign finance and bribery scheme.

“I have accepted Brian Benjamin’s resignation effective immediately. While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said that it is clear that Benjamin “cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor.” AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Benjamin’s resignation comes after he was arrested in connection to a campaign finance and bribery scheme. Alec Tabak

“New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them.”