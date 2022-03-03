New York lawmakers honor killed cops but won’t fix bail law

The controversial no cash bail law became a fiery topic of debate during a Senate ceremony honoring slain NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.

The Senate on Wednesday passed two resolutions honoring the sacrifices of the two cops, with family members — including Rivera’s widow Dominique and officers from their 32nd Precinct in Harlem — looking on from the gallery.

Democratic senators read heartfelt statements into the record but said little about what lawmakers would do to bolster public safety amid a big spike in violent crime.

But the Republican senators who spoke said more than words are needed to honor the two officers, who were ambushed and killed by a career criminal while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem.

“I say to my colleagues on the other side, you’re in a unique position today to physically look in the eyes of these families — and I hope that it motivates you to look at the tragedy that we have seen happen and try to fix what this legislature has broken when it comes to law enforcement and the safety of our law enforcement officials,” said upstate Sen. George Borrello (R-Jamestown).

“And if we want to honor these fallen police officers, these actions mean fixing what we broke in this chamber.”

State Sen. George Borrello (R-Jamestown) called on his Democratic colleagues to change New York’s bail laws. Hans Pennink

Borrello confirmed to The Post Thursday that he was referencing the Democrat-run legislature’s decision to eliminate cash bail for defendants accused of nearly all misdemeanor and non-violent felony crimes.

He also said he was referring to weak laws that prevent authorities from apprehending violent mentally ill individuals. The senator went to school with Kendra Webdale, an aspiring young screenwriter, who was pushed to her death under an oncoming subway train in 1999 by a man with schizophrenia who refused to regularly take his medication.

Borrello said Kendra’s Law, which allows courts to order certain people diagnosed with mental illness to get treatment as a condition for living in the community, needs to be strengthened.

Senate GOP Minority Leader Robert Ortt also suggested Albany has to pass stronger pro-safety and pro-cop laws.

“These resolutions are important, that we recognize the sacrifice of two New Yorkers. But it is equally important –Mr. President — if we really want to honor these families, and we really want to honor the legacy of what officers Rivera and Mora lived for, and what they died for, then we need to rethink our priorities, our policies, and our rhetoric,” Ortt said at the ceremony.

Sate Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt (R-Lockport) wants more pro-cop laws. Hans Pennink/Pool via REUTERS

Sen. Cordelle Cleare (D-Harlem) looked up and recognized Rivera’s wife, Dominique, other family members of the officers and members of the 32nd Precinct. They sat solemnly in the gallery above.

During the proceeding, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Cousins (D-Yonkers) agreed that “words are not enough. And what we do here matters.”

She said she wished authorities could “take an illegal gun out of a crazy person’s hand who is hiding in a closet. We would do that,” the majority leader said.

“But what we can do is honor these two great detectives,” Stewart-Cousins said.

But state Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy said talk is cheap.

“Officers Rivera and Mora are heroes who were needlessly murdered. If Senate Democrats really wanted to honor them, they would repeal their dangerous bail law and advocate for the City Council to return the billion dollars their fellow Democrats gutted from the NYPD budget. Hollow words are not enough, our men and women in law enforcement need action,” he said.

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin presided over the ceremony for Rivera and Mora.

Benjamin, who ran for city comptroller vowing to “defund the police”, has since changed his tune.

He said he “rolled out the red carpet” and held a reception afterward for the families and the comrades of the slain cops.

“I wanted the family to know that we appreciated what Mora and Rivera did on behalf of all of us as the LG from Harlem where the 32nd precinct protects us,” Benjamin said.

New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Cousins (D-Yonkers) agreed with her Republican colleagues that “words are not enough.” Stephen Yang

“We want to be clear that Democrats support the police and I personally support the police.”

The Assembly also passed the two resolutions honoring Mora and Rivera, who were posthumously promoted to detective.