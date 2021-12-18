The Hamden Journal

New York hits another COVID-19 case record with over 21,000 in single day

COVID-19 cases in New York have climbed even higher, nearing 22,000 in a single day, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday.

Positive test results from Friday showed 21,908 COVID-19 infections, up from the previous day’s number of 21,027, a record, Hochul said. It’s the second time in two days the state has logged a new top figure for positive daily COVID cases.

On Monday, the state had logged 8,266 positive cases.

There were 290,930 tests processed Friday resulting in a statewide positivity rate of 7.53 percent. The rate, when measured on a seven-day average, was 6.29 percent Friday and 5.23 percent in New York City.

The number of confirmed cases of the Omicron variant stood at 192.

Those hospitalized with the virus statewide rose to 3,909 Friday with 745 patients in intensive care.

A total of 59 people died of COVID-19 Friday including 11 New York City residents.

The state had give out 135,121  doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Friday to Saturday.

