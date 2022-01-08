New York COVID-19 nursing home deaths increase

COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes are rising amid the Omicron surge — but the tally is a fraction of those who died in the facilities in the same period last year, state records show.

There were 69 confirmed and presumed deaths from the virus among nursing-home residents for the week ending Jan. 4, up from 43 the week before.

In the first week of January 2021, fatalities in nursing homes reached 341, according to state Department of Health statistics complied by the Empire Center.

In one week alone in April 2020, 5,156 nursing home patients died of the virus, the state stats show.

Nursing homes became COVID-19 hotspots at the outset of the pandemic. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Health Department issued a controversial March 25, 2020, directive saying the facilities could not bar infected patients, a decision some reports have said caused more deaths.

More than 15,000 New York nursing home patients have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.