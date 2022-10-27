New York county appoints Batman to co-lead board of elections

An upstate New York County has appointed Batman as one of its election commissioners.

Keith Batman, that is.

Batman — a Democrat from Cayuga County and not the Caped Crusader — will lead the county Board of Elections along with Republican sidekick John Camardo from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2024 following a vote Tuesday from the Cayuga County Legislature, according to local newspaper The Citizen.

Batman and his GOP sidekick will take over the positions held by Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey, who will oversee the upcoming election in less than two weeks before their retirement, the paper reported.

Batman, 72, is a former county legislator and president of Cayuga County’s Board of Health. He was also the dean of continuing education at Cayuga Community College.

Camardo, a former real estate manager, chairs the local GOP committee and was previously an Auburn city councilman.