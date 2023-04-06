New video shows panic in NYC during NYPD cop shooting

A harrowing video obtained by The Post shows the moment panicked New Yorkers frantically take cover behind cars as a gunman opened fire on a rookie cop in Queens on Wednesday afternoon.

The surveillance footage, obtained by The Post on Thursday, captures an unknown gunman wrestling with Officer Brett Boller on 161st Street in Jamaica around 3:20 p.m. before the 22-year-old cop with only three months on the job collapses onto the sidewalk.

The gunman then points the firearm at the cop, who is barely moving, while quickly backing away, the video shows.





A video shows the moment NYPD Officer Brett Boller was shot on a sidewalk in Queens on April 5, 2023.





Boller wrestled with the gunman before collapsing.





A crowd of people gathered around the officer after shooting.

The man drops an unknown object as he turns to run away, picking up the item in the street behind a white SUV, according to the video.

One person, who appears to be a child, can be seen scrambling between parked cars into the street and ducks behind a car after watching the violence unfold.

A food delivery bicyclist spins around and rides off in the opposite direction, the video shows.





Boller has only been on the job for three months.





NYPD officers responding to the scene of the shooting.

Another man on the sidewalk quickly walks pivots away from the violence and continues to walk casually away from the shooter before watching the police frantically respond.

Boller was shot once in the hip and is recovering in Jamaica Hospital on Thursday after a successful surgery, according to police and sources.

Mayor Eric Adams blamed the rampant use of guns on city streets during a press conference at Jamaica Hospital on Wednesday evening.





One of the suspects wanted in connection to the shooting.





Another photo of the shooting suspect.

“The proliferation of guns and too many people are willing to use it repeatedly,” Adams said.

“And that is why the extreme recidivists must be identified and removed from our streets.

“When you could display a weapon over a dispute on the bus, that says a lot that is why we are continuing to remove these guns off our streets.”

Police are still hunting for the gunman who dumped his jacket, mask and sweatshirt at a nearby parking garage.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, the NYPD said.