New state law requires businesses to make space for nursing moms on the job

A new law requires businesses statewide to provide quality space for nursing New Yorkers to pump breast milk on the job.

“Every nursing mother deserves access to a safe, hygienic, and convenient space to pump in the workplace,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said after signing the measure into law.

“By requiring employers to provide quality accommodations, this legislation will help employees feel comfortable and respected when breastfeeding.”

Supervisors will have to provide a space that is private, “well lit,” and close to workspaces at the request of the nursing employee, according to the bill language.

Restrooms and toilet stalls do not meet that standard though the legislation leaves some wiggle room on space requirements for smaller workplaces.

The law, which takes effect in 180 days, also requires the state Department of Labor to develop policies on the rights of nursing employees that their bosses must pass along once they become aware they need accommodations.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill on Dec. 9, seven months after it passed the Legislature. Matthew McDermott

State lawmakers approved the bill sponsored by state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx) and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) with bipartisan support in May.

“Nursing mothers deserve the same healthcare protections and accommodations, regardless of where they work,” Paulin said Friday.

“No one should ever have to choose between providing for their child and their job, and we must continue to ensure that workplaces across New York are accessible and equitable for all.”