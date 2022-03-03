New School professor’s killer gets 22 years to life after murder conviction

The Brooklyn man who slaughtered a New School professor during a home invasion was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison on Thursday, prosecutors said.

Mirzo Atadzhanov, 32, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in November for fatally stabbing Jeremy Safran, a 66-year-old husband and father of two, inside his Prospect Park South home.

Safran, who taught psychology at The New School in Manhattan, had been working out inside his basement on the evening of May 7, 2018, when he came face-to-face with the intruder.

When confronted, Atadzhanov stabbed Safran twice in the chest and three times in the stomach, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

He hid the knife in the trunk of his car, which was parked outside the Stratford Road residence, and then snuck back into the basement.

Police officers found Atadzhanov hiding in a closet, covered in blood.

“This defendant broke into the victim’s home and when confronted, senselessly stabbed him to death,” DA Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “Hopefully, today’s sentence brings a measure of solace to his heartbroken family.”