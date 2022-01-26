New Rochelle 17-year-old boy fatally shot, 16-year-old boy listed as possible suspect

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot on a New Rochelle street Tuesday afternoon – and a 16-year-old suspect was taken in custody, a report said.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds at about 3:40 p.m. at the corner of Fourth Street and Washington Avenue, lohud.com reported, citing officials.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A short time later, police busted a 16-year-old boy suspected in the shooting about a half-mile from the scene, the report said.

The suspect was carrying a handgun, police said. No charges were immediately filed.

The victim used to attend New Rochelle High School, officials said in a statement.

It was unclear if the suspect is a student in the district.