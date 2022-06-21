New Jersey records first monkeypox case

New Jersey’s Department of Health said on Monday that the Garden State’s first probable case of the virus was confirmed following a test that was conducted on Saturday.

The sample will be sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm if it is the monkeypox virus.

The case originated from Jersey City, according to social media posts from the city’s official accounts.

“Our health officials are working closely with the CDC,” read a post from the city’s Instagram account.

The state Health Department said the individual is isolating at home.

“The local health department is conducting contact tracing to identify any individuals who may have been exposed to the [infected],” the department added.

No additional details were released due to patient confidentiality.

New Jersey health officials stressed most residents are not at risk of infection.

Monkeypox can cause blisters and pimples on the skin. Patients also report having rashes after the blisters.

The virus can spread through the sharing of bodily fluids or clothing with an infected person or animal, the health department said. It can also be contracted by breathing in respiratory droplets while speaking to someone.

New Jersey residents who experience flu-like symptoms and swelling of lymph nodes and rash should contact their doctor.

“NJDOH had alerted local medical professionals and local health departments to monitor for cases,” the health department stated.

The CDC has confirmed 113 cases of monkeypox in 20 states and the District of Columbia, as of Friday. New York has 21 cases, only second to California which has 24 cases.