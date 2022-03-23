New Jersey Pepsi factory catches on fire, two firefighters injured

Two firefighters were injured battling a massive inferno that broke out a Pepsi-Co bottling factory in New Jersey on Tuesday night, reports said.

The five-alarm blaze at the plant in Piscataway ignited around 6:30 p.m. and sent gigantic flames into sky as heavy clouds of black smoke choked the area.

The conditions forced officials were forced to shut down streets surrounding New Brunswick Avenue, authorities said.

The fire was under control by 11 p.m. But multiple crews were expected to continue working throughout the night putting out hot spots, according to The Asbury Park Press.

As first responders from around the area fled to the scene, one firefighter was hospitalized with heat exhaustion and another smoke-eater received medical attention on scene of a shoulder injury, the article said.

It was unclear what sparked the blaze. Local residents reported hearing explosions which might have came from propane tanks and accelerated the blaze, ABC 7 reported.

Volunteers from the Red Cross were on the scene to aid first responders.

“All employees and people who were in the facility have been evacuated with no injuries,” Pepsi-Co reportedly said in a statement, adding the fire was under investigation.

