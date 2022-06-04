New Jersey cop shot during SWAT team response, suspect also shot

A West New York, New Jersey police officer was shot Friday night after responding to a home for reports of gunfire, officials and a report said.

The officer, who was involved in a SWAT response to a residence on 59th Street, was shot by a man who emerged from the home and opened fire, a witness told WABC-TV.

Officers returned fire and hit the suspect, the witness reportedly said.

The injured cop was being treated at a hospital for unknown injuries, according to the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association.

The officer was expected to survive, WCBS-TV reported.

The condition of the suspect was not known.

Police were filmed urging residents to get off the street in a video of the chaotic scene that was posted to Facebook.

The injured cop was being treated at a hospital for unknown injuries, according to the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association. Christopher Sadowski

The officer was expected to survive, but the condition of the suspect is unknown. Christopher Sadowski

The shooting was an “ongoing investigation,” West New York police told The Post early Saturday morning. Officials declined to comment further.