Nazi propaganda flier mailed to NYC pizzeria with Jewish owners

A racist mailed Nazi propaganda to a Brooklyn pizzeria with Jewish owners — an act of cowardice fueled by “a bunch of celebrities” making “racists and Nazis feel safe,” its head chef told The Post on Tuesday.

The photocopied black-and-white flier — depicting a 1938 Nazi rally at Nuremberg — arrived at Lucia Pizza at 2201 Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay on Monday morning with no return address, said head chef and part-owner Salvatore Carlino.

“My partners are Jewish, so this is obviously targeted,” Carlino said. “This person’s intention was to photocopy this nasty Nazi propaganda to effectively scare us. I don’t have the words for it. I was just heartbroken.

“It’s 2022 and this s–t’s happening,” he fumed.

The racist act comes amid a number of celebrities engaging in anti-Semitic behavior, including rapper Kayne West going off on unhinged rants and Nets star Kyrie Irving promoting an anti-Semitic movie and book.

Carlino blamed the pair for emboldening the racist who anonymously sent the sickening flier to his shop, saying the stars have “grossly misused their platforms.

“It’s a snowball effect. … When we have a bunch of celebrities saying really stupid s–t, that makes racists and Nazis feel safe.”

The dough-slinger said his partners reported the letter to the police, and the NYPD confirmed its Hate Crime Task Force is looking into the incident.

Carlino said he believes that the mailer is “a very very sad man” who has to hide behind anonymous stunts.

“But what if it’s some a–hole in a flak jacket with a gun that he bought in Pennsylvania?” Carlino said. “That scares the shit out of me.”

Last week, New Jersey federal law enforcement put the Jewish community on high alert after what the FBI believed was a credible threat to the community.