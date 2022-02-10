Nassau exec Bruce Blakeman endorses Lee Zeldin for NY governor

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and other Nassau County Republican elected officials endorsed fellow Long Islander, Rep. Lee Zeldin, for governor Thursday.

The strong backing from his backyard consolidates Zeldin’s institutional support heading into the state Republican Party convention on Feb. 28 to March 1, where he is expected to be selected as the presumptive nominee.

Andrew Giuliani and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino — the GOP’s 2014 nominee for governor — are also seeking to be their party’s candidate for governor.

“Congressman Lee Zeldin is the person who can save our state, keep families safe, preserve our quality of life and stop Albany’s runaway taxes,” Blakeman said in a statement.

“There is too much at stake to continue along the extreme and dangerous path down which Governor Hochul is taking New Yorkers, which endangers our suburban way of life.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has endorsed Rep. Lee Zeldin in the race for New York Governor. Newsday via Getty Images

New York Governor Kathy Hochul took over the state after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned last summer. Getty Images

Rep. Lee Zeldin has amassed a slate of endorsements from prominent Republicans across Long Island. Newsday via Getty Images

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul — the former lieutenant governor who replaced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo who resigned in disgrace in a sexual harassment scandal — is seeking to retain the seat this fall. She faces primary challenges from city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and LI Rep. Tom Suozzi.

Other Republican elected officials who backed Zeldin during a press event Thursday included Nassau Comptroller Elaine Phillips, County Clerk Maureen O’Connell, County Legislature Majority Leader Rich Nicolello, Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin, Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joe Saladino, Glen Cove City Mayor Pam Panzenbeck, Town of Hempstead Receiver of Taxes Jeanine Driscoll, Town Clerk Kate Murray, Town Council Members Anthony D’Esposito, Dennis Dunne, Chris Carini and Tom Muscarella, among others.