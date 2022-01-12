Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman escalates school mask fight with Hochul

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is ramping up his feud with Gov. Kathy Hochul over masking in schools.

Blakeman criticized Hochul on Wednesday for threatening to remove any county board members who move to scrap the mask requirement.

Arguing that masking remains a critical COVID-19 safeguard, Hochul also stressed her willingness to yank funding from resistant districts.

“I’ve heard from a number of school board members that say they would like to make masks optional,” Blakeman told The Post. “But they are afraid the governor will remove them and cut funding to school districts.”

Blakeman issued an executive order last week ostensibly permitting boards to undo the state’s school masking requirement.

But Hochul quickly asserted that schools are bound by state law and that she expected them to remain in compliance.

“At what point are you going to let kids go back to normal and learn in an environment where they don’t have to be masked all the time?” Blakeman asked. “I find it interesting that she will threaten school board members but has a district attorney in Manhattan who refuses to uphold the law and is not threatening him. She should at least be consistent.”

While some Nassau school boards expressed interest in making masks optional — including Massapequa and Island Trees — none have formally sought the change.

Unwilling to face funding cuts, Blakeman said he doesn’t expect school boards to pursue changes to the masking rules.

“We don’t want funding for our kids to be cut so I understand why they are reluctant to do what they want to do and what parents want them to do,” he said.

Hochul asserted last week that Blakeman’s order would prove ineffectual and only add to COVID-19 risks in schools.