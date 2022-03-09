Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman collects 50 donated rifles, urges Biden to ship to Ukraine

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is urging President Biden to cut through federal red tape to deliver more than 50 rifles to Ukraine donated by his Long Island constituents.

Every bit of weaponry matters to help Ukrainians defend themselves from Russian invaders, Blakeman said.

“The people of Nassau County have done their part,” Blakeman said in a letter sent Wednesday to the commander in chief.

“We are now asking for your assistance to secure immediate federal approval to ship the weapons to the Ukrainian Government. These weapons were collected from ordinary citizens who have watched the heart-wrenching scenes of Ukrainian soldiers and citizens bravely defend their country.”

He continued, “Time is of the essence… We stand ready to take the necessary steps to immediately get these weapons to the people who need them most.”

Blakeman announced the gun donation program for Ukrainians last week. Rifles were dropped off at a licensed gun store, SP Firearms Unlimited, in Franklin Square.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the international community to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia. Facebook / Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The GOP county leader said the mission is personal as well. His great grandparents were from Ukraine.

He said he’s horrified by Russian troops’ killing of innocent Ukrainians at the behest of autocrat Vladimir Putin and heeded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s appeal for weaponry.

“It is our hope that by doing our part here in Nassau, we can stop this war and limit the possibility of American bloodshed…I believe we have to do everything we can to protect democracy and the Ukrainian people from Russian aggression,” Blakeman told the president.

The White House had no immediate comment.