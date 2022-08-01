Nancy Pelosi endorses Mondaire Jones for NYC congress seat

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has come out for Rep. Mondaire Jones in his bid to represent a newly drawn Manhattan-Brooklyn congressional district.

“Mondaire Jones has gotten real results for New Yorkers,” said Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a press release Monday.

“Once elected as the freshman representative to House leadership, Congressman Mondaire Jones played a vital role in passing life-changing legislation that has lifted up working families, helped deliver expanded access to health care, and invested in affordable housing,” gushed the Democratic leader, who is currently touring Asia reportedly with a controversial stop in Taiwan.

When Jones in May entered the race to represent New York’s 10th Congressional District — which includes nearly all of Lower Manhattan and swaths of brownstone Brooklyn — he told potential supporters that Pelosi was helping his campaign, Democratic sources told The Post at the time.

With her official stamp of approval, the first-term House member boasted, “Whether it was passing monumental voting rights protections or securing billions of dollars in new investments in New York City’s housing, health care, and schools, I’ve worked closely with Speaker Pelosi to deliver real results for New York’s working families and I’m proud to have her support.”

“New Yorkers deserve a representative who will never stop fighting to pass bold, transformative legislation, and Speaker Pelosi knows that no one in this race can deliver like I can,” he added.

Jones — who currently represents a Hudson Valley-based district but moved in early June after announcing he would vie for the Big Apple seat — faces a crowded field of contenders.

The House of Representatives wannabes in the Aug. 23 primary contest — from which ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out — include Trump impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman, Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (D-East Village), Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon (D-Brooklyn) and former Congresswoman Liz Holtzman, who held multiple elected offices in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.

“Mondaire Jones has gotten real results for New Yorkers,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Niou, whom the left-leaning Working Families Party endorsed in June, has faced heat for her shifting stances on the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, and for fleeing Harlem because she thought the neighborhood was too dangerous before advocating for reducing police funding.

The 39-year-old Lower Manhattan lawmaker also claimed under oath in 2018 that she suffered memory loss from a 2016 car crash, The Post reported Saturday.

Goldman, who led the first impeachment of President Donald Trump, took campaign cash from one of the former president’s top backers, Federal Election Commission records show.

He and Rivera both faced blowback for comments on hot-button social issues made to Hamodia, a conservative-leaning Jewish publication.