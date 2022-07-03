Naked New Jersey crime spree ends in man’s arrest: police

A South Jersey man allegedly went on a nude crime spree after carjacking a teenager on Friday, authorities said.

Michael Davis, 37, was busted after a wild rampage in Absecon that included burglaries and assaults — all while wearing his birthday suit, cops said Saturday.

Davis was nude when he jumped into a car with a teen driver in the parking lot on Friday and forced the minor to take him to a nearby apartment complex.

Once they pulled up, he assaulted the driver and took off with his phone.

At the apartment complex, the suspect allegedly broke into one home with a mother and her two children inside. The children and mom were able to safely flee.

Davis then allegedly broke into a second home after scaling a second-story balcony while a mother and her infant were inside. He began to attack her, but she was able to fight him off, forcing him to flee, according to authorities.

After that, he went into hiding but was found by officers when they arrived. Instead of surrendering, he then led officers on a foot chase before he was finally cuffed, police said.

Davis is charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact, three counts of lewdness and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges, police said.

He was sent to Atlantic County Jail, police said Saturday.