Nadler-Maloney race tops House and state Senate contests on NY’s second primary day

Get ready, New York, it’s primary day — again!

After picking nominees for the state Assembly and statewide offices like governor and senator back in June, residents of the Empire State are being asked to turn up again Tuesday to decide primaries for the House of Representatives and the state Senate.

“Turnout is the variable in every primary, but we are in uncharted territory,” political consultant Evan Stavisky told The Post Monday. “New York has never had an August primary, so it’s an open question how many people are going to participate.”

New Yorkers are heading to the polls for primary elections for Congress and state Senate on Tuesday. Robert Miller

The split primaries were forced on the electorate after the state Court of Appeals struck down a so-called “Hochulmander” of congressional and legislative lines this past April.

Tuesday’s races will test the power of the Republican and Democratic Party establishments against insurgent candidates – including a slate of democratic socialists backed by controversial Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams – as well as allies in big business and the Democratic establishment – has waded into several races as part of his efforts to push his party towards the political center on touchy subjects like bail reform.

Mayor Eric Adams has lent his support to several candidates who support his views on bail reform and crime. Gabriella Bass

“I think that there’s some people – some people – in Albany that really are not identifying the reality of what is playing out on our streets,” said Adams, who is keen on scoring additional changes to New York’s controversial criminal justice laws that will help him tackle the issue of repeat offenders.

Here are the biggest races to watch:

Congressional District 12

Either Rep. Jerry Nadler or Rep. Carolyn Maloney will see their House career come to an end after three decades Tuesday. West Side stalwart Nadler appears to have the edge against his East Side rival, but Maloney is not going down without a fight. She has attacked Nadler over the lack of action on a cross-harbor rail tunnel while pointing to wins like funding for the Second Avenue Subway. Maloney’s past views on vaccines, however, have led to criticism. Attorney Suraj Patel is hoping to score an upset win in his third attempt at unseating Maloney, but recent polling suggests his efforts have mostly boosted Nadler, who was recently endorsed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney is running against Rep. Jerry Nadler in the newly created 12th Congressional District. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Nadler has the edge over Maloney, according to recent polls. Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Congressional District 10

The multi-candidate primary for the left-leaning district covering Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn has pitted Dan Goldman – the billionaire, New York Times-endorsed, former House impeachment lawyer – against Working Families Party-backed, lefty Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, progressive City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, Westchester carpetbagger Rep. Mondaire Jones, former Congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman and Assemblywoman Jo Ann Simon. Goldman, Jones, Niou and Rivera have emerged as the top contenders as the campaign winds down.

Democratic Congressional candidate Dan Goldman voting early with his children in Manhattan on August 17, 2022. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is facing a primary challenge in District 17 from state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Congressional District 17

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is facing a spirited challenge from two-term state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi after calling shotgun on a newly drawn district spanning Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Dutchess counties. That move by Maloney forced Jones to the new District 10 in search of greener electoral pastures, but Biaggi – whose grandfather was a well-known congressman in the area – decided to stay and fight. She has remained to Maloney’s left throughout the campaign, but ongoing revelations about the incumbent’s use of campaign funds have hampered his reelection efforts.

Congressional District 11

Democratic socialists are hoping to get Brittany Ramos DeBarros elected in the most conservative district in New York City, but moderate ex-Rep. Max Rose appears well-positioned to stop her and draw a rematch against GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. While Malliotakis has struggled at times to assuage her critics on the political right, she would likely be favored against whoever wins the Democratic primary this November. Former President Donald Trump won the newly drawn district with 53.8% of the vote in 2020, according to the CUNY Mapping Service.

Congressional District 3

The most hotly contested congressional primary on Long Island is the race to replace Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi after he gave up the seat to unsuccessfully primary Gov. Kathy Hochul. Businessman Robert Zimmerman and Nassau County legislator Joshua Lafrazan have emerged as the top candidates in recent months after redistricting shook up the field. Progressive Melanie D’Arrigo is aiming for a Democratic upset.

Congressional District 23

State Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy is a Trump-loving conservative who is nonetheless stuck defending his MAGA bonafides in the most high-profile GOP primary of the night. Businessman Carl Paladino, the 2010 GOP nominee for governor, has a history of racist and bigoted remarks – including praising Adolf Hitler. Yet, Paladino’s stick-it-to-them style and support from powerful North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik could make him the latest firebrand candidate to show the waning power of New York’s GOP establishment if he prevails in this contest to succeed former Rep. Tom Reed.

State Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy is running against former New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino. Dennis A. Clark

State Senate

It’s Democrat against Democrat as the party establishment has thrown its weight behind challengers to several far-left incumbents in Albany’s upper chamber.

Bronx state Sen. Gustavo Rivera has cultivated a reputation as one of the most outspoken senators on lefty causes like defunding the police and single-payer health care, but that could cost him the seat he has held since 2010. The Bronx County party establishment is backing Miguelina Camilo and any victory for Rivera would be a blow for Adams, who attended a recent fundraiser with Camilo.

Brooklyn state Sen. Jabari Brisport faces a challenge from the Rev. Conrad Tillard, who is getting support from Adams despite a history of bigoted remarks over several years. A win for Brisport would help democratic socialists expand the footprint that he helped them establish with his 2020 primary victory over a rival backed by the Brooklyn Democratic establishment.