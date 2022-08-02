Nadler, Maloney, Patel agree NY bail laws need to be changed

All three Democratic candidates vying to represent New York’s 12th congressional district agreed the state’s bail laws need to be changed, siding with Mayor Eric Adams and law enforcement.

“I think we need a system in which judges have the power to decide or to judge, which defendants pose a risk of danger and a risk of danger to the public,” Rep. Jerry Nadler said on the primary debate stage Tuesday night when asked what’s missing from the Empire State’s bail statute.

The liberal congressman from Manhattan’s West Side added that suspects “must” be held in jail, but favors a cashless bail system.

“Pre-trial [detention] should not be determined by how much money you can afford. But it should be determined by the judge deciding, based on history, based on everything he knows about you. Whether you’re a threat, pre-trial are not,” Nadler said.

“When it comes to specific types of crimes and recidivism, it’s quite clear that judges need to have a bit of discretion in order to make sure that someone especially who’s a repeat recidivist doesn’t get to get back out on the streets and commit another crime,” offered lawyer and two-timed failed congressional hopeful Suraj Patel.

Mayor Adams recently met with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to talk about rolling back the state’s bail-reform law. Dennis A. Clark

Rep. Carolyn Maloney also backed the calls to give judges more of a say.

“Well, I think judges definitely need judicial discretion…and I think they could look at the history,” she said.

Democrats in Albany first loosened New York’s bail law in 2019, and they’ve since changed it twice.

The changes severely limited a judges’ ability to consider the dangerousness of defendants – if at all – before deciding the terms of their release. Judges can only consider the “least restrictive means” to ensure a defendant returns to court and are only able to hold individuals on bail charged with most misdemeanors and some felonies.

Adams has been pushing Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders like Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to convene an emergency session to address the Big Apple’s rising crime rates.