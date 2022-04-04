‘My Unorthodox Life’ star Julia Haart accused of faking abuse

“My Unorthodox Life” star Julia Haart got hammered in Manhattan court Monday over whether she faked abuse allegations to try to land a restraining order against her estranged hubby.

Haart teared up at moments as she was questioned by the lawyer of her spouse Silvio Scaglia during a video court hearing in the pair’s divorce case.

The former “ultra Orthodox” Jew-turned-modeling agency CEO is currently seeking to make a temporary restraining order against Scaglia permanent.

“You’re just faking it until you hopefully make it, isn’t that correct?” Scaglia’s lawyer, Robert Wallack, asked Haart.

The Netflix star shot back, “Faking it until you make it means to show expertise in the subject until you actually have expertise in the subject.

“It has nothing to do with making things up.”

Earlier, Haart wiped away tears as Wallack read out her prior description of a January 2021 incident in which she alleged Scaglia berated her and pressed down on her knees while she was sitting on the toilet.

Haart left her “Ultra-Orthodox” lifestyle to become the CEO of a modeling agency. Netflix

Scaglia accused Haart of taking $850,000 from the company account. Netflix

Haart was hammered in Manhattan court Monday over whether she faked abuse allegations. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

The once smitten couples celebrate the premiere of Netflix’s “My Unorthodox Life” on July 15, 2021 in New York City. Getty Images for Elite World Gro

She claimed that Scaglia yelled at her while he was so close that their noses were touching, screaming a slew of insults and threats including, “I hate you! I’m going to kill you in the press! … You’re useless! You’re naive!”

But Wallack showed Haart hundreds of messages that she exchanged with Scaglia on WhatsApp where the pair were loving to each other during the same time period that she claimed he was abusive.

“In the thousands of WhatsApp messages you exchanged with Silvio, there is not one mention of him ever putting his hands on you, correct?” Wallack asked.

“That’s correct,” Haart responded.

“That’s because it never happened, isn’t that a fact?” Wallack asked.

“Incorrect,” Haart answered.

Silvio Scaglia fired Haart as CEO of his company Elite World Group. Dimitrios Kambouris

Haart and Scaglia got married in June 2019. Netflix

A photo of the family from the Netflix series “My Unorthodox Life”. Netflix

Wallack pressed Haart about how she never mentioned the alleged January 2021 incident in messages with Scaglia.

The WhatsApp messages “were a diary and daily chronicle of your marriage?” Wallack asked.

“They just show a little slice,” Haart answered. “That’s all.”

“When something was bothering you, you sent him a message about it, correct?” Wallack asked.

“Incorrect, I chose very carefully what I wrote about,” she responded.

On the Netflix series, Haart shares a close relationship with her children. Getty Images for BlogHer

On Friday, Haart’s daughter Miriam cried as she testified about hearing Scaglia screaming at her mother in the January 2021 incident before walking into the bathroom and seeing her mother naked on the floor sobbing.

Haart — who married Scaglia in June 2019 — filed for divorce Feb. 9 after he fired her as CEO of his company Elite World Group.

Scaglia then filed a lawsuit against Haart alleging she used company money to pay for expensive clothes, handbags, trips, hair, makeup and breast augmentation. He also accused her of taking $850,000 from the company account the day he fired her. She has denied the allegations.

Haart is set to resume her testimony later Monday after a lunch break.