Museum School senior Ethan Maddi recounts Chelsea brick attack

A Chelsea teenager says he still has no clue why a total stranger walked up and knocked him out cold with a brick — and doesn’t even remember the brute that attacked him.

“I went to school on Monday,” Museum School senior Ethan Maddi, 18, said Thursday. “I don’t remember the first half of my day. I woke up in the hospital… I have no recollection of him.”

“I’ve been in fights before, but you don’t expect that,” Maddi said. “It’s kind of a cheap shot. Right when I looked down, he got me. The second I looked away. I said nothing to him. I was just reaching in my bag for my lunch.”

Maddi was sitting on a stoop on West 20th Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday when his attacker — who is still on the loose — walked up and slammed him in the face.

Maddi suffered several facial injuries and was taken to Lenox Hill Health/Plex.

Police later released surveillance photos of the brazen brute, which shows him picking up the brick from the sidewalk before smashing the teen.

“He broke my orbital, the thing that holds my eye socket,” Maddi said. “He broke my left sinus also right here. It connects my nose to the orbital.

Maddi sustained multiple facial injuries, including a broken orbital. ABC 7 New York

The 18-year-old Museum School senior said that they have “no recollection” of their attacker.

ABC 7 New York

“I was bleeding from my brain when they found me, so it could have been really bad if they didn’t find me faster, he said.

Maddi, an aspiring rapper who performs under the name Zetain, bemoaned the increase in random attacks in the city, calling the surge “really wild.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “I feel like there are people who need help and people need to be seeking those people, not expecting those people to seek the help they need. If they committed a crime, lock them up. If they’re going crazy, they gotta get help.

Maddi was struck by a brick while sitting on a stoop on West 20th Street.

Surveillance footage shows the unidentified attacker striking Maddi with a brick.

The attacker is still on the run.



“That’s my spot, too,” he said of the stoop where he was attacked. “All my friends that know me know that I sit there. It catches you off guard.”