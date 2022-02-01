Slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, one of the two cops gunned down in the line of duty earlier this month, will be given a hero’s farewell at his wake at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Tuesday.

Thousands of mourners are expected to pay their respects to the fallen 27-year-old officer when his coffin is brought into the historic Manhattan church from 1 p.m.

Mora’s funeral will be held at the church on Wednesday morning.

His wake comes just days after a sea of blue descended on 5th Avenue for the funeral of his 22-year-old partner, Jason Rivera, at St. Patrick’s.

Mora and his partner, who worked for the 32nd Precinct, were shot when a deranged career criminal ambushed them when they responded to a domestic call in Harlem on Jan. 21.

Police officers hug after the casket of Mora arrives at a funeral home last week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Rivera died that night after both officers were shot in the head.

Mora — a four-year veteran of the force — spent several days on life support in hospital so he could donate his organs, at his request. He was pronounced dead on Jan. 25.

Thousands of cops gathered for the funeral of Jason Rivera, Mora’s police partner who also died. Paul Martinka

“Wilbert is 3 times a hero,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted in the wake of his death.

“For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation.”