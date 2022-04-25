Murder suspect David Bonola appeared to share YouTube videos on NYC crime and seduction tips

The illegal immigrant charged with murdering married Queens mom Orsolya Gaal after their two-year, on-off affair appeared to run a YouTube channel obsessed with Big Apple crime — as well as tricks on how to seduce women.

The channel under “David Bonola,” the name of the handyman who allegedly confessed Thursday to Gaal’s brutal stabbing, has shared thousands of videos on curated playlists, including 754 to local news reports of violent crimes.

They included shootings, rapes and murders — as well as high-profile stabbings similar to the one that Bonola, 44, allegedly committed in the early hours of April 16 after confronting Gaal, 51, at her stately Forest Hills home about the end of their affair.

Shared clips include the brutal stabbing death of 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors during a botched 2019 robbery in Harlem, as well as the fatal stabbing of a good Samaritan who was trying to break up a knife fight outside a Brooklyn gambling den.

The channel also shared a news report about the death of Drew Carey’s ex-fiancee, sex therapist Amie Harwick — who was allegedly killed by a stalker ex she had sought to get protection against.

David Bonola was taken into custody on murder and other charges in connection with Orsolya Gaal’s death. ZUMAPRESS.com

David Bonola appeared to run a YouTube channel obsessed with NYC crime. YouTube

Another playlist titled “interesting,” meanwhile, starts with a video explaining “How an AK-47 Works.”

Hundreds of videos on the site showed a clear obsession with sex and dating — including scores from so-called pickup artists and others on how to win back no-longer-interested women.

One playlist with 262 such videos starts with a clip promising “7 Mindsets That Attract Women Like Crazy.”

“By owning these mindsets, along with of course having pickup fundamentals, you basically become unstoppable with women,” promises “professional dating coach” Matt Artisan of The Attractive Man.

David Bonola was here illegally, having entered the US from Mexico about 21 years ago. Matthew McDermott

David Bonola commented on Orsolya Gaal’s Facebook photos. Facebook/Orsolya Gaal

Other videos on the playlist include “3 ‘Older Guy’ Attraction Tricks” that will “Attract ALL Women,” “How to Be Instantly Irresistible” and “How To Get A Girlfriend (Even If She’s Not Interested In You At First).”

Other tricks promise to help men seduce women “When She Says She’s Confused” as well as “When She Says ‘She’s Not Ready!’”

Another advises how to “Sexually Escalate With Women,” while one clip promises to teach men “How To Make A Woman Want You Sexually!”

David Bonola had an apparent history of creeping out women in Queens with his unwanted come-ons. Matthew McDermott

David Bonola allegedly confessed Thursday to Orsolya Gaal’s brutal stabbing. Matthew McDermott

The channel even shares more graphic sex tips, including “3 Ways To Please A Girl In Bed (Dirty Moves To Try)” — and “How To Go Down On A Woman.”

As well as numerous tips on seduction, the channel also focuses on how to cope with an affair gone bad — including dealing with “narcissists.”

“Breakups: What ‘I’m confused’ really means,” one video is titled, while another offers, “How To Make Her Miss You! 4 Tips: When It’s Not Going Anywhere!”

David Bonola was charged Thursday with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon. Matthew McDermott

“How To Get Your Ex To Think About You Constantly,” another clip promises, while others advise on how to deal with being hosted by a love interest as well as how to “Stop Being Needy And Insecure.”

Another offers tips on “How to Break the Loop of Obsession.”

Other curated playlists share music, including a rap one that, because of an unfortunate typo, is listed as “rapers.”

David Bonola appears to have shared thousands of videos on curated playlists, including 754 to local news reports of violent crimes. Matthew McDermott

Orsolya Gaal was found murdered near her Forest Hills, Queens home. Facebook/Orsolya Gaal

Bonola was charged Thursday with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly stabbing Gaal, 51, nearly 60 times while one of her sons was upstairs in their Forest Hills home.

After his arrest, it emerged he had an apparent history of creeping out women in Queens with his unwanted come-ons.

Officials also told The Post that the Mexican national was here illegally, having entered the US from Mexico about 21 years ago.