Murder charge is really inconvenient

All this convicted murderer wants to do is make a killing.

Notorious Crips gang leader Luis “Blue Boy” Rosado complained to The Post that being thrown back in the slammer on attempted murder charges is ruining his chances at a book deal and starring in a documentary film.

From Rikers, the 57-year-old inmate – who made headlines in 2008 for killing infamous cop shooter Larry Davis while locked up in an upstate Ulster County prison – claimed he was once given $5,000 to be a guest on a podcast, but “only gave them bits and pieces” of his life story.

“I never gave them the whole full story of my life. That’s why the book deal was supposed to be coming up,” said the convicted murderer, who said his biography is already being penned by author Clayton Patterson.

“[Patterson] already got most of the history part. We were writing the book, dealing with my life story since I was in childhood – how I came up in the street, how I came to jail when I was 16 years old and got 25-to-life, and all the stuff I went through in prison.”

Clad in an orange jumpsuit and speaking in a soft tone, Rosado also said that a filmmaker, Maxx Starr, who had shot footage and interviews of him, “was trying to find somebody to push for the film to be put out there.”

Rosado claimed he was “working on a thing with Netflix,” but didn’t provide specifics. A Netflix spokesperson said that there’s no validity to this claim.

Rosado mortally stabbed Larry Davis 13 times to death at the Shawangunk Correctional Facility in New York, where the two were both in prison in 2008. Newsday via Getty Images

Rosado is being held on attempted murder, attempted assault, and gun possession charges for allegedly blasting at a 25-year-old man outside of an East Village pot shop on Oct. 21 – just 11 months after he was released on lifetime parole from a 39-year prison sentence.

A murder conviction at 16 years old earned Rosado a 25-to-life sentence — which was later extended by the 2008 prison yard slaying of Davis.

The reputed gangbanger pleaded not guilty to the most recent accusations against him, which he said he believes police pinned on him simply because of his “reputation” and “history of being involved in violent situations.”

“I had a lot of things in motion to be getting caught up in some nonsense like this,” he griped.

Patterson, who went to visit Rosado in prison for the first time in 2009 and has since become “good friends” with him, told The Post he might include the stories that Rosado has shared with him in a book he plans to write about the history of Lower East Side gangs – or might devote an entire book to him.

“He’s absolutely a fascinating person … I’d like to honor his history because he deserves that. Somebody has to step up for him – and if that’s me, I’m good with that,” Patterson said.

“He’s not really a person to be feared … He’s a very lovable kind of guy. But if you disrespect him in some kind of way — let’s say you spit on him or something — then you got a problem.”

Rosado had just returned to his Lower East Side stomping grounds from prison last spring when he was introduced to Starr – a filmmaker and co-owner of an East Village tattoo parlor – who was immediately interested in doing “an art piece” about him.

“Walking around the [Lower East Side] with ‘Blue,’ he almost has a perfect memory of the way things were up until 1982. I was really lucky to be able to ask him questions about the neighborhood, especially about his life at that time,” Starr told The Post.

Starr said he has tentative plans to turn the 20 hours of footage he shot of Rosado into a short documentary about his life.

Starr fears Rosado’s unanticipated return to jail will now make it more difficult for him to circle back and “tighten up” details of the film, but “hopefully ‘Blue’ and I can continue to do that,” he said.

New York’s 2012 Son of Sam Law makes it illegal for criminals to profit off of their crimes, including by way of commercially sharing their stories — instead, the money must go to the victims.

Starr and Patterson said money is not their inspiration, and that Rosado would not receive any money should a book or film deal comes through.