Multiple pedestrians were struck and a cyclist was dragged by a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said.

The out-of-control truck hit an unknown number of people near 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway around 11 a.m., according to police.

The driver then sped off down 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge, according to police.





Multiple people were struck by a U-Haul truck Monday. Getty Images

It was not immediately clear if all of the victims were struck at the same insertion or at different spots over a short period of time.

Cops are still hunting for the vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available.