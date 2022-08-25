Multiple injured on El Toro coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure

Multiple people were injured on the El Toro ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday night, according to local police and reports.

The Jackson Township Police Department said that the injuries were mostly minor and no police responded to the scene.

Some patients were transported to area hospitals for treatment via EMS, News12 NJ reported.

It’s not clear what caused several riders to be injured on Six Flags Great Adventure’s El Toro roller Thursday night.

Jackson Township EMS told The Post they could not comment on the incident or disclose how many were injured.

It’s not clear what caused the injuries.

Six Flags did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for additional information.

El Toro is one of the fastest and tallest wooden roller coasters in the world, reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour with an initial drop of 176 feet, according to the park’s website.