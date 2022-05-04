Mugger slugs NYC straphanger, shoves him down stairs: cops

A mugger slugged a Harlem straphanger and shoved him down the stairs before swiping his wallet, cops said.
The 50-year-old male victim was waiting on the northbound C train platform at the 145th Street station around 4:30 p.m. April 14 when the suspect walked up to him and demanded, “Give me money,” authorities said.
The victim refused and walked away – prompting the suspect to follow him, according to police.
The brute then punched the victim in the face, hit him in the head with a glass bottle and shoved him down a flight of stairs before snatching his wallet, cops said.
The victim refused medical attention, police said.
The suspect – shown in surveillance images released late Tuesday – fled the station and is still on the lam.