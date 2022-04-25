MTA worker struck by train in NYC: cops

An MTA worker was struck by a train at a Brooklyn station early Monday, authorities said.

The 64-year-old employee was working on the tracks at Jay Street-MetroTech around 1:45 a.m. when he “made contact” with a departing northbound F train, cops said.

He was taken conscious and alert to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The incident comes months after an MTA signal maintainer lost his foot and had his other leg “shattered.” Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg via Getty Images

MTA Vice President for Subways Demetrius Crichlow said he visited the unnamed worker at the hospital.

“The employee sustained injuries to his ribs and arms, but he’s in good spirits,” Crichlow told MTA board members during their monthly committee meetings.

The incident comes months after an MTA signal maintainer lost his foot and had his other leg “shattered” after being struck by an oncoming train in Manhattan, according to police and his union.

An MTA worker “made contact” with a departing northbound F train. Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress

The MTA worker was taken conscious and alert to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The worker was hit by an in-service Q train on the northbound near the 8th Street-NYU station shortly before 9 p.m. Jan. 9, police said.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital but his leg couldn’t be saved, cops said.