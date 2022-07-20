MTA unprepared to use $350M of ‘flood control’ devices during hurricane

Transit officials are ill-prepared to effectively deploy personnel and resources to prevent flooding in the event of a hurricane, the MTA Inspector General’s Office said Wednesday.

An IG audit found the MTA has underestimated how long it takes to deploy $350M worth of flood control devices installed since Hurricane Sandy — leaving the system vulnerable to severe water damage.

MTA workers tasked with deploying the devices, meanwhile, receive only “haphazard” training, the report said — and officials do not have an effective database to track when the flood devices break, the IG found.

“Riders and NYC residents are relying on the MTA to deploy millions of dollars’ worth of flood control devices correctly and efficiently when the time comes, and a hurricane is forecast,” Acting IG Elizabeth Keating said in a statement.

“Many opportunities remain for the MTA to improve upon its hurricane preparedness plans.”

The 3,500 devices include thousands of vent covers and closure devices as well as 75 “flex gates” installed at subway entrances — all designed to prevent harmful hurricane storm water from entering the system.

A photo from the MTA shows the MTA flood testing the Broadway G train station in Brooklyn. MTA

Yet a “mock deployment exercise” in Queens last year revealed “several” issues in deploying the devices, many of them caused by poor maintenance, according to the IG.

The mock deployment also “highlighted the need for more formalized training that

should be tracked and documented for each employee,” the report said — noting that workers deploying vent covers took “longer than expected” due to lack of experience.

Additionally, MTA workers failed to deploy all relevant flood prevention devices during the trial run in Queens — raising IG concerns that the MTA does not have an accurate estimate for how much time it needs to effectively prepare for a storm scenario.

“NYC Transit has not gathered sufficient information on deployment timelines, which is necessary to verify that all required deployments are feasible,” IG auditors wrote.

MTA workers showing the installation of stormproof and waterproof gates at Whitehall subway station. Stefano Giovannini

Sheldon Savary, a structure maintainer with the MTA, showing the installation of stormproof, waterproof gates at Whitehall subway station. Stefano Giovannini

The $350 million came out of nearly $8 billion worth of Federal Transit Administration grants bestowed onto the MTA in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.

Ocean water cooked up by the 2012 “superstorm” severely damaged NYC’s subway infrastructure, forcing the MTA to close and repair several underwater tunnels.

“This report highlights the substantive steps NYC Transit has already taken in partnership with MTA Construction & Development to address a complex, yet vital task,” MTA spokesman Michael Cortez said in a statement. “NYC Transit is uncompromisingly committed to resiliency, investing $5.8 billion to harden the transit system against coastal flooding.”