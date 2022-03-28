MTA short on revenue due to lagging ridership, economy

The MTA continues to struggle financially due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with fare revenue under-budget so far this year due to lagging ridership, officials said Monday.

Subway ridership has grown since the early days of the Omicron variant but has not fully rebounded to the pandemic-era highs reached in early December — adding precarity to the MTA’s financial situation, according to agency bean counters.

“Ridership remains well below pre-pandemic levels, and the MTA is still falling well short of its revenue budget targets,” Deputy Chief of Management and Budget Mark Young said during the MTA’s finance committee meeting Monday.

Overall, the authority’s revenue fell $153 million below budget, with revenue down 21 to 31% at the MTA’s various subsidiaries, Young said. Cash from the tax on for-hire vehicles trips also fell $14 million under budget due to fewer people taking cabs, according to MTA figures.

The MTA received some $15 billion in federal aid from the COVID relief bills passed in 2020 and 2021, but did not forecast the major ridership drop caused by the Omicron variant wave, according to internal forecasts obtained by The Post.

Ridership continues to decrease below pre-pandemic numbers. Christopher Sadowski

Revenue fell $153 million below budget, with revenue down 21 to 31%. Peter Gerber

MTA Chief Financial Officer Kevin Willens said officials are reevaluating its ridership projections, which have not been updated in over a year.

“We’re supposed to average, based on revenue, 75% this year,” Willens said of the projections calculated by consultants from McKinsey in late 2020. “We’re supposed to be at like 67 and then it grows above 80. If ridership just stays at 60%, our gap in revenue’s gonna get wider and wider as the year goes on.”

Willens said NYC’s persistently low employment makes it harder to recoup ridership.

“New York City employment, you know is about 7 1/2 % below pre-pandemic,” he told board members.

“That’s 350,000 jobs that of course would spur more more ridership.”