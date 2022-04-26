MTA security cameras face comptroller audit after failure during subway mass shooting

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli will audit the MTA’s subway security camera system in the wake of their failure during a mass shooting on a crowded Brooklyn train earlier this month, The Post has learned.

DiNapoli’s office informed the MTA of its intention to probe “safety and security equipment at subway facilities” in a letter on Monday in response to revelations that cameras at the 36th Street and 25th Street stations were not working when since-captured Frank James escaped after firing into a crowded subway car.

The audit will begin sometime this week, the letter said.

The new probe is the latest official investigation into the camera malfunctions during the horrific subway attack in Sunset Park on April 12.

Acting MTA Inspector General Beth Keating and a group of Congress members have also sought answers from the agency about the camera issue.

Transit officials blame the camera failures on a bad internet connection, which MTA workers were in the process of fixing at the time of the attack.

Speaking to business leaders in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning, MTA CEO Janno Lieber insisted that MTA cameras had assisted the NYPD in apprehending alleged shooter James, but said his agency would take the camera shortcomings “as a prompt to examine how we can improve.”

A person aids in the arrest of the man who opened fire in a crowed subway car on April 12, 2022. Will B Wylde via AP

The new probe is the latest official investigation into the camera malfunctions during the horrific subway attack in Sunset Park on April 12, 2022. ARMEN ARMENIAN via REUTERS

Transit officials blame the camera failures on a bad internet connection, which MTA workers were in the process of fixing at the time of the attack. ARMEN ARMENIAN via REUTERS

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli will audit the MTA’s subway security camera system in the wake of their failure during a mass shooting on a crowded Brooklyn train. Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

According to the letter, the audit will begin sometime this week. Paul Martinka

Alleged mass shooter Frank James is lead out of the 9th Precinct by the NYPD and FBI after being arrested in the lower east side of Manhattan. Matthew McDermott

“We actually welcome all of the reviews and audits and investigations,” Lieber said.

An MTA spokeswoman said the authority had received the comptroller’s letter.