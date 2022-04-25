MTA probes Brooklyn subway shooting camera failure

The MTA’s top watchdog will investigate why the authority’s security cameras malfunctioned during the horrific subway attack in Sunset Park earlier this month, she said Monday.

Acting MTA Inspector General Elizabeth Keating said in a statement that the camera malfunctions on April 12 — which the MTA has blamed on a bad internet connection — have “raised questions about the MTA camera system.”

The probe will investigate why the cameras failed to transmit footage back to NYPD and MTA headquarters, and evaluate the MTA’s “maintenance and repair program for critical equipment,” the statement said.

The MTA has refused to provide an accounting of NYC’s subway surveillance system after it was revealed that cameras at the 36th Street and 25th Street stations were not working when shooting Frank James escaped after firing into a crowded subway car.

Authority CEO Janno Lieber has argued the camera failures did not impact the NYPD’s ability to catch James after the attack. He said the MTA’s camera failure rate is 1 percent.

“There were.., 36 separate video perspective that they looked at on the day of the events, and many of those, we had several images of the suspect — getting on the train, getting off the train, riding a bus and so on,” Lieber said at an unrelated press conference last Friday.

“The story of the cameras as the MTA is pretty amazing. We have gone up by 60 percent in a few short years.”

