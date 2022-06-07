MTA passenger stabs, slashes NYC bus driver: cops

A maniac stabbed an MTA bus driver after refusing to pay the fare in Brooklyn early Tuesday, cops said.

The slasher, a man in his 30s, was trying to dodge the fare by boarding the bus through the back door when he and the 39-year-old driver started arguing, police said.

The clash then turned violent when the suspect stabbed the driver in the stomach and slashed him in the eye, authorities said.

The door was left cracked after the violent altercation. Robert Mecea

MTA personnel investigate the stabbing on the bus. Robert Mecea

The altercation occurred in Prospect Lefferts Gardens just before 12:30 a.m. Robert Mecea

The altercation occurred at Ocean and Flatbush avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens just before 12:30 a.m.

The driver was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who fled east on Empire Boulevard.