MTA, NY lift weekly COVID test mandate for unvaccinated workers

The MTA and other state agencies will no longer require its employees who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 to test weekly for the virus, officials said Tuesday.

“As of Tuesday, June 7, testing requirements for unvaccinated State employees with a test-out option are no longer in-effect,” Erin McCarthy of the state Department of Civil Service said in a statement.

“Agencies should encourage all employees to continue testing through home tests or at testing locations, and if they test positive, are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or feel that they have been exposed to COVID-19, they should continue to follow the latest isolation and quarantine guidance.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul launched the testing program in October when the vaccine-or-test rule went into effect for 116,000 non-healthcare employees at state agencies.

The MTA, which is a state authority, implemented an identical program — forking over some $100 million to cover the cost of the tests.

MTA spokesman Tim Minton said 77% of the authority’s workers are vaccinated.

Minton said the MTA’s COVID testing centers will remain open through at least June 26.