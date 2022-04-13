MTA has photos of Sunset Park shooting suspect Frank James

MTA officials said Wednesday that security cameras in the city’s subway system captured images of the man believed to be responsible for Tuesday’s carnage on the N train, Frank James, from three angles as the manhunt continues.

MTA boss Janno Lieber revealed the information in a NY1 interview hours after his agency transit authority came under intense scrutiny in the immediate aftermath of the shooting when it was discovered at least one of the cameras in the 36th Street station had gone offline.

“There was a server problem where the camera was working but somehow the Internet connection had failed,” Lieber told the station.

Wounded people lie at the 36th Street subway station after a shooting. Armen Armenian/via REUTERS

“We have so many cameras from so many different perspectives that, that, is feeding the investigation.”

He did not disclose which station’s security cameras had caught James on tape or if the images showed the suspect before, during or after the attack.

The MTA did not immediately respond to inquiries seeking additional clarification.