MTA conductor arrested for using fake placard for parking

An MTA conductor was arrested Friday for allegedly putting a fake EMT placard on his vehicle so he could park for free, police said.

Harry Gomez, 38, was nabbed just before 2:30 p.m. in front of 100 Church Street. A 311 call led to his arrest, cops said. He was off duty at the time.

Gomez, who was off-duty at the time, was wearing a New York City Transit jacket as he was handcuffed and led away by police, video obtained by The Post shows. His navy blue sedan was towed away.

The conductor was taken to the NYPD’s 1st Precinct and charged with criminal impersonation of a public servant and violation of local law, cops said.

The Post has reached out to the MTA for comment.