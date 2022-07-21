MTA cleaner slugged in face in unprovoked attack at NYC subway station

A cleaner contracted by the MTA was slugged in the face in an unprovoked attack last Wednesday inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said.

The 71-year-old woman was cleaning the F train platform at the Stillwell Avenue – Coney Island train station around 3:30 p.m. when a woman suddenly rushed up to her and punched her square in the face, according to cops.

The attacker then hopped onto a northbound F train that was pulling into the station and fled before police arrived.

EMS responded and treated the victim’s injury at the scene.

The NYPD described the suspect as a woman in her 40s with short dark hair and a dark complexion.

She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with the word “hope” written across it, dark pants and black sandals, police said.