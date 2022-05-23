MTA CEO says his kids ride train where Daniel Enriquez was shot

The MTA’s top boss expressed every parent’s fear Monday when he revealed his children ride the subway line that saw an unprovoked shooting over the weekend that left a Goldman Sachs employee dead.

“The train involved in this shooting, the Q, is one I’ve ridden for 25 years. It’s a train that my kids use regularly and frequently. They’re all in college now, but they come home midnight, 1 a.m., coming back from Manhattan. It’s always felt safe,” MTA CEO Janno Lieber said during a committee meeting as he held up a wanted poster for the suspect who shot and killed Daniel Enriquez.

“For so many New Yorkers the transit system is the only way to get around and to live their normal lives. You can’t do that if you’re scared to get up and go to brunch, that most New York of activities, on a Sunday morning for fear of being attacked.”

Enriquez, 48, was headed to brunch on a northbound Q train around 11:42 a.m. Sunday when an unknown suspect, who’d been pacing in the train car, suddenly pulled out a gun and fired at the straphanger at close range as the subway crossed the Manhattan Bridge.

Once the train pulled into the Canal Street station, train operator Luis Irizarry tried to revive Enriquez but he could not be saved. He was pronounced dead shortly after at Bellevue Hospital.

Cops are looking to speak with a 25-year-old Brooklyn man who is considered a person of interest in the slaying, law enforcement sources said.

In the meantime, they’ve released surveillance footage of the apparent suspect and have asked the public to report any information they may have.

“Do what the police department says. There’s somebody who knows this person from his clothing, from his pattern,” Lieber said.

“If you know anything about this person who appears to have committed this terrible crime, help the police and help New York get back to normal.”

Lieber called the Q line “iconic” for its spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline and called the slaying “an incredible setback” in the Big Apple’s effort to get back to normal.

Daniel Enriquez was shot and killed in an unprovoked attack on a northbound Q train.

“Last week we celebrated record ridership on the MTA system,” Lieber said.

“And in fact, before yesterday we were starting to see stats indicating that even subway crime was headed in the right direction. This is all before yesterday’s senseless shooting.”

MTA workers and commuters alike said conditions on the buses and trains have deteriorated and they no longer feel safe on public transportation.

“It’s been horrible for the last 12 months. I’m personally waymore on edge than I used to be,” a train operator who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Post.

“I’ve had two people unsuccessfully try to kill themselves this year. Never had a single person like that in the last three years and had two in like a month. Countless homeless people and vagrants just like not where they are supposed to be on catwalks and stuff. Even if they aren’t in danger, it scares the s–t out of you and you gotta stop [the train] and it’s a whole thing,” the worker continued.

Cops are looking to speak with a 25-year-old Brooklyn man who is considered a person of interest in the slaying. NYPD

“I used to do a lot of overtime. Now I don’t do anything after my shift because I don’t want to be out there.”

Robert Whittake, a bus driver who testified at Monday’s committee meeting, said he’s been “threatened” and “followed” while on the job.

“We don’t feel safe,” Whittake said.

“It’s unfortunate that we, the employees, are affected by decisions that are made here at the board without really understanding the situation.”

Daniel Enriquez was headed to brunch when an unknown suspect suddenly pulled out a gun and fired. Michael Dalton

Gloria Keum, 42, is a native New Yorker who grew up riding the subways and rides the train everyday for work but is more cautious these days and tries to stay off her phone so she can be more alert.

“I actually don’t feel safe riding the subway… I’m just shocked with the level of random violence. I hate even saying that because I’ve always just considered myself a New Yorker, we’re smart. You try to avoid drama. But it just seems like crime is very random, which makes me sad,” Keum told The Post.

Keum, a criminal and civil trial attorney, has handled cases involving people accused of subway crimes and blamed the rash of violence on a lack of mental health services.

“It has everything to do with the fact that social services has been reduced to a level where people who are mentally ill are not receiving social services in a way they did pre-covid,” she said.