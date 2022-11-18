MTA bus struck by stray bullet in Brooklyn

An MTA bus with passengers on board was hit by a stray bullet Friday, cops said.

The slug struck the bus’s window just before noon at East 103rd Street and Glenwood Road in Canarsie, Brooklyn, according to police.

None of the passengers or driver were injured.

Four shell casings were found at the scene, cops said.

The gunman fled in a gray Infinity, according to police.

“Thankfully nobody was seriously injured in an incident that occurred on a city street, impacting a bus that happened to be stopped nearby,” an MTA spokesman said.